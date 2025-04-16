UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

AMCX stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $261.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $144,789.35. The trade was a 88.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

