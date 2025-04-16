Raymond James Cuts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $40.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Methanex from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Methanex by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

