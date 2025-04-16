Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Stephens

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FAST has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.10.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 87.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $1,219,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,616.07. This represents a 71.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,572,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,703,000 after acquiring an additional 165,423 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Fastenal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

