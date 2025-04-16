CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Receives $63.88 Average PT from Analysts

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CG Oncology stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. CG Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,166,000 after purchasing an additional 717,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CG Oncology by 876.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CG Oncology by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

