Brokerages Set Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $17.43

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty Global Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.