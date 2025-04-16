Brokerages Set Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $17.43

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,072,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,197 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,844,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 198,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.