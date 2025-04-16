Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of BRFS opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BRF by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

