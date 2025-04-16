Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.84.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $953,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
