Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,416,000 after purchasing an additional 503,443 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,672 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,607,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,659,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,929,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

