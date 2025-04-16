Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

