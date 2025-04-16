Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,631 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,367,913.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,329.20. The trade was a 74.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,560,800.16. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,271 shares of company stock worth $8,706,576. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

