Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,888 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 434,998 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 595.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 211,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 271.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 139,512 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 474.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 101,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.