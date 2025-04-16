Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $442,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 288,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Unilever by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

