6,498 Shares in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 162.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 108.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 33,649,765 shares during the period.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $59.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

