Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,080 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.19. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,572,778.10. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $89,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,536.85. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,400. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

