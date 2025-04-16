Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $2,381,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,666,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,077 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 850,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 129,106 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This trade represents a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

