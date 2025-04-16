Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.