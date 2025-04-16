Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 799 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.61.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

