Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,110 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,555,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,121,000 after buying an additional 18,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,685,000 after buying an additional 246,023 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,858,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 823,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

