Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TRV opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.37.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

