Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.
Sysco Stock Down 0.8 %
Sysco stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
