Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $387,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 44.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,469,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,372,000 after acquiring an additional 646,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.