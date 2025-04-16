Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This trade represents a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.44.

Get Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

MNST stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $60.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.