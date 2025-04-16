The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $328.44 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.56.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

