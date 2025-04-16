Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,676,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 353.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 272.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

NYSE:TGB opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

