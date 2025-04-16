Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $298,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,840,000 after buying an additional 68,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,792,000 after purchasing an additional 114,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,021 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,953,000 after buying an additional 1,442,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after buying an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBIN opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

