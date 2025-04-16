Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $317,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,758,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFV opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.78 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59. The stock has a market cap of $221.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.