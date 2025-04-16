Bank of Nova Scotia Has $335,000 Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Silgan were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Silgan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Silgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Silgan Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

