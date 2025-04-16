Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,057 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DBX opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $66,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,206.87. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,399. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

