Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TopBuild by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $287.44 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.