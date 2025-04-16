Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Generac were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Generac by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Generac by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Down 0.3 %

GNRC stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.