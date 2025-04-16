Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Should You Sell?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 89,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,677,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Surface Transforms Trading Down 12.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.32. The company has a market cap of £3.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

