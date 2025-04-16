Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Decreases By 56.5%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $901,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

