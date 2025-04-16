Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading Up 20.2% – Here’s Why

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) shares rose 20.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.19 ($0.13). Approximately 1,738,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 777,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Scancell Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79. The firm has a market cap of £105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.85.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

