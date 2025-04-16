TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.40. TMC the metals shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 5,443,764 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMC shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Friday, March 28th.

TMC the metals Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $998.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.46.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($20.18) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $587,145.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,890.22. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMC. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in TMC the metals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 18,726,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TMC the metals by 7,330.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,345,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,364,424 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TMC the metals by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,423 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in TMC the metals by 965.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 932,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 844,904 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in TMC the metals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

