Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 952,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 427,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of £285.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.86% and a negative return on equity of 266.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Allergy Therapeutics plc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

