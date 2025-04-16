Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading 13.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 38,509,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 35,454,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
Alien Metals Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01.
Alien Metals Company Profile
Whilst also developing iron ore opportunities in Western Australia, the Company is also pursuing precious metals and platinum group metals opportunities by developing the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and the Munni Munni PGM Project.
