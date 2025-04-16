Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $90.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.07.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.