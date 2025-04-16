Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,477 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,650 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 457,487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,410,000 after purchasing an additional 161,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,007,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,688,000 after buying an additional 350,882 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

