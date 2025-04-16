Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $394,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

