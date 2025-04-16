Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Chairman Sells $2,631,200.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jabil by 70,781.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 416,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after purchasing an additional 288,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,430,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

