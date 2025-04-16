Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) Senior Officer Sells C$12,240.00 in Stock

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Padraig Cherry sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$12,240.00.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

Doubleview Gold stock opened at C$0.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.82 million, a P/E ratio of -106.55 and a beta of 1.27. Doubleview Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.89.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.39 price target on Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Doubleview Gold

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.