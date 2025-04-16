Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Director Jason Thomas Kenney Buys 820 Shares

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) Director Jason Thomas Kenney acquired 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.43 per share, with a total value of C$19,212.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at C$19,212.58. This represents a ? increase in their position.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

Fairfax India stock opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of C$13.55 and a twelve month high of C$20.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business conducted in or dependent on India.

