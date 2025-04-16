Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Director Jason Thomas Kenney Buys 820 Shares

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) Director Jason Thomas Kenney acquired 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.43 per share, with a total value of C$19,212.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at C$19,212.58. This represents a ? increase in their position.
Fairfax India Stock Performance
Fairfax India stock opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of C$13.55 and a twelve month high of C$20.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.
Fairfax India Company Profile
