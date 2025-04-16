monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $352.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. Loop Capital decreased their price target on monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get monday.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,858 shares during the last quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth $137,434,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $116,686,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $109,605,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 1,024.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,162,000 after buying an additional 434,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNDY opened at $251.10 on Friday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $174.75 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 418.50, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.