Jones Trading Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Jones Trading reissued their hold rating on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RLYB. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rallybio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Rallybio by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rallybio by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

