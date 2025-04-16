Soleno Therapeutics’ (SLNO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Laidlaw lifted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of -2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael F. Huang sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,013,664.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,149.67. This represents a 28.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $8,789,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,504.48. This represents a 69.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 142,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,286,000 after buying an additional 51,189 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.