UBS Group Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $10.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PARA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,040,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,242,000 after acquiring an additional 761,561 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 724,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,663,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,384,000 after buying an additional 460,539 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.