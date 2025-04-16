Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEI. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SEI opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,215.52. This trade represents a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $962,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

