Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $1.63 Million Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Howard Hughes by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of HHH stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.14. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Howard Hughes Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
