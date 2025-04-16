Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $302.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.50.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.3397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

