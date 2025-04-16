Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $104,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 87.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grab by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,666,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,414,000 after buying an additional 591,898 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Grab by 4,311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 445,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 435,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Grab by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,356,000 after buying an additional 2,297,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.62.

Grab stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

